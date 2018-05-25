New app from Ryder aims to help with fleet management

MIAMI, Fla. – Ryder System is expanding its offerings to increase its investment in the digital space.

The truck rental and leasing company announced this week the launch of RyderGyde, a smartphone app with tools to help drivers and fleets manage tasks.

The free app will allow all users to check real-time fuel prices and find Ryder locations in their area. Ryder customers will be able to unlock extra features.

Fleet managers will be able see their entire fleet and have access to tools showing maintenance performance, with a vehicle’s odometer reading in combination with telematics data determining when maintenance is needed and sending a flag to users. Mangers will then have the option to schedule maintenance appointments anywhere in North America in less than 60 seconds.

“In our personal day-to-day lives, we use our smartphones for nearly everything. Managing your fleet should be no different,” says Dennis Cooke, president of fleet management solutions for Ryder.

The app will also allow Ryder customers to see their contracted fuel rates in real time, in addition to the fuel rates of non-contracted stations.

In the event of a breakdown, the app will also let fleet managers or drivers call for roadside assistance.

Ryder says future updates to the app will allow users to rent vehicles, browse inventory for sale, and log fuel receipts right from their phone.

The new app is available on both the Apple iOS and Android platforms.