A French inspection course? Oui.

Carriers Edge now offers a French version of its course on Canada’s vehicle inspection regulations, as well as French and English versions of a new course specific to the rules that govern Quebec-plated vehicles.

The company now offers more then 40 French-language courses overall.

Drivers who complete the vehicle inspection courses – available for tractor-trailers and straight trucks – will understand procedures for pre-trip inspections, and how to spot problems that could lead to breakdowns or be flagged for a roadside violation, the company says.

The Quebec-specific course focuses on the rules and forms used in that province.