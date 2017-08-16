Aperia reaches milestone with Halo Tire Inflator

BURLINGAME, Calif. – Aperia Technologies has announced its Halo Tire Inflator has reached a billion miles on the road.

It’s a tire inflation system that mounts to the wheel and uses energy created by the wheels’ rotation as a power source to keep tires properly inflated.

“Our customers report fuel savings of 2.5% and 15% extended tire life when using Halo on tractor-trailer combinations,” said Josh Carter, CEO at Aperia. “Fleets are increasingly making Halo standard truck equipment due to the significant reduction in operating costs that the technology delivers.”

The company says more than 250 fleets are now using the system.

“We believe Halo is just the beginning for Aperia,” said Carter. “Our goal is to continue to create technology that makes transportation more sustainable and safer.”