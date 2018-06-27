Bendix discs standard on HV, HX

Bendix ADB22X air disc brakes are now standard equipment on International’s HV and HX Series trucks, used for severe-service applications.

The lineups include the HV507, HV607, HV513, and HV613, as well as the HX515, HX520, HX615, and HX620 models.

The ADB22X is produced in a joint venture between Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Dana Commercial Vehicle Products. More than 2 million of the units have been produced since being introduced in 2005.

Features of the brake include light weights, reduced stopping distance, and extended brake system life, the company says. They also exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 121 stopping distance requirements by 20%, and exceed the Reduced Stopping Distance requirements mandated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Another benefit of disc brakes is that they virtually eliminate the brake fade associated with drum designs, and improve brake stability from side to side.