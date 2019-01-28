Bendix unveils reman disc brake calipers

Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake is now offering remanufactured air disc brake calipers, promising a combination of price advantages along with performance, warranty, and post-sales support.

Air disc brakes have been available in North America for about 15 years and are installed by truck manufacturers at the factory.

Used caliper cores are inspected, separated, blasted, cleaned, and then covered in an e-coat. Key components, meanwhile, are replaced with new OEM versions. The calipers are then re-assembled and checked with the same equipment and standards that Bendix applies to new calipers.

