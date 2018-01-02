Bendix Wingman Fusion now an option for Kenworth T270, T370

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth now offers the Bendix Wingman Fusion advanced driver assistance system as an option on the Kenworth T270 and T370 medium duty trucks.

Bendix Wingman Fusion integrates and advances a proven suite of Bendix safety technologies – radar, camera, the vehicle’s foundation brake system, and SafetyDirect by Bendix CVS – into a comprehensive driver assistance system.

“We began offering the Bendix Wingman Fusion as an option for the Kenworth T680 and T880 two years ago, and it has been a popular option in the Class 8 market,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “Our customers will now have the opportunity to choose this factory-installed option on their new Kenworth T270 and T370 trucks.”

For more information about Bendix full-stability systems, call Bendix at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE or visit www.safertrucks.com/solutions.