BigRoad offers pay-as-you-drive ELD

BigRoad says it has brought to market the first pay-as-you-drive electronic logging device (ELD), designed for drivers who only require an ELD on an occasional basis. Subscriptions come with no contract or cancellation fees, and come with complementary DashLink hardware, the company announced.

BigRoad says the new model is ideal for drivers in seasonal applications, or who only need an ELD on occasion. It also comes with a free load-matching platform. For more details, visit www.bigroad.com.