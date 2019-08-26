BlackBerry Radar added to Geotab marketplace

BlackBerry Radar, an asset-tracking solution, is the latest technology to become available through the Geotab marketplace – integrating the data through the MyGeotab software platform.

The BlackBerry Radar devices offer near real-time information about locations, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity, door status and cargo status through an online dashboard. All the data is securely stored on the cloud.

The integration will help better optimize the assets and improve utilization, Geotab says.

The BlackBerry Radar devices themselves include the hardware, cellular connectivity, dashboards, mapping, and hosted cloud services.

www.BlackBerry.com/Radar