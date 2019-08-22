BlueParrott launches upgraded headset at GATS

DALLAS, Texas – BlueParrott, a maker of wireless headsets, has launched a new version of its noise-cancelling Bluetooth headset at the Great American Trucking Show.

The next-generation B350-XT allows users to answer or reject calls with their voice, providing a hands-free experience while on the go, the company said Thursday.

The headset blocks out 96% of background noise in high-noise environments. Users can customize it using a button for one-touch access to various features and applications.

The headset offers up to 24 hours of talk time, has an improved headband for added comfort, and features an IP54 rating to ensure resistance to water and dust, the company said.

Users can also roam up to 300 feet from Class 1 paired Bluetooth devices.

“Hands-free features are critical for today’s mobile workforce to remain safely connected while on the go,” said Urban Gillis, head of BlueParrott.

“We created the next generation of the B350-XT to provide the hands-free call control mobile workers need with our VoiceControl feature, along with durability and comfort for all-day wear in challenging, high-noise environments.”

The headset will be available in October for $139.99 in select markets and online.