Daimler updates Express WriteUp app

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced enhancements to its Express WriteUp mobile application.

Express WriteUp allows service advisors at Freightliner and Western Star dealerships to create repair orders with a mobile device. When a vehicle arrives at a repair facility, the service advisor can access warranty repair coverage, repair history and fault code information via Bluetooth adaptor or by scanning the VIN or QR code affixed to the door pillar.

Express WriteUp now offers several new features to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiency:

· Digital interview forms that allow for the collection of typical service issues such as air conditioning and overheating

· The ability to upload photographs to include in the repair order and capture signatures digitally

To learn more about Daimler Trucks North America and its network visit www.daimler-trucksnorthamerica.com.