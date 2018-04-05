Fleet Complete Vision draws on video

Fleet Complete Vision is combining telematics and mobile video in an offering that fully integrates with the Fleet Complete platform.

The system combines an outward-facing camera, video event recording, and Advance Driver-Assistance System voice coaching, which Fleet Complete says will help to improve safety scores, among other benefits.

With the tool, fleet managers can create and maintain driver scorecards, detect and review events, share trip reports backed by video, and secure photographic evidence around collisions.

Customers have the options of using their own smartphones or a dedicated windshield-mounted camera. The program is jump-started through a mobile app, synchronizing video data with Fleet Complete analytics and driver behavior reports.