Truck News

Product

Fleet Complete Vision draws on video

Fleet Complete Vision is combining telematics technology and mobile video in an offering that fully integrates with the Fleet Complete platform.

The new video analytics solution by Fleet Complete allows to visually capture events for a variety of business purposes. (CNW Group/Fleet Complete)

Fleet Complete Vision is combining telematics and mobile video in an offering that fully integrates with the Fleet Complete platform.

The system combines an outward-facing camera, video event recording, and Advance Driver-Assistance System voice coaching, which Fleet Complete says will help to improve safety scores, among other benefits.

With the tool, fleet managers can create and maintain driver scorecards, detect and review events, share trip reports backed by video, and secure photographic evidence around collisions.

Customers have the options of using their own smartphones or a dedicated windshield-mounted camera. The program is jump-started through a mobile app, synchronizing video data with Fleet Complete analytics and driver behavior reports.

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*