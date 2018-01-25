Hendrickson showcases air disc brake wear indicator

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Hendrickson Trailer Commercial Vehicle Systems has introduced a new air disc brake wear indicator.

The patent-pending tool, introduced during Heavy-Duty Aftermarket Week, allows maintenance personnel to check brake pad and rotor thickness without removing the wheel or the brake pads from the caliper.

“Regularly inspecting the thickness of your brake pads and rotors is important for maximizing the performance and life of your air disc brake system,” said Greg Dvorchak, applications engineer for Hendrickson’s wheel-end and braking systems business unit. “Our new tool makes this crucial maintenance practice convenient, easy and quick.”