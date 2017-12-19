Instructional Technologies rolls out new ELD training course

VANCOUVER, Wash.— Instructional Technologies today announced a new Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) course. The course covers the basics of ELDs for drivers, and allows carriers to customize the training to meet company-specific needs.

“Understanding the basics of using ELDs is important for all drivers,” said Nathan Stahlman, COO at ITI. “Our new Introduction to Electronic Logging Devices course helps ease the stress of using this new technology, saving drivers time and reducing frustration. Carriers can also use the course to be assured that their operations will be in compliance with the ELD mandate.”

Introduction to Electronic Logging Devices provides drivers with information on:

· Logging in an out of an ELD

· Different duty statuses

· ELD responsibilities

· Reasons for keeping an electronic log

In addition to its new Electronic Logging Devices course, ITI also offers two HOS training programs on Hours of Service and Hours of Service – Sleeper Berth regulations. All courses are updated as new rules and regulations go into effect.