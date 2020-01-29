Meritor adds aftermarket air disc brake rotors

Meritor has unveiled all-makes aftermarket air disc brake rotors for linehaul, refuse, vocational, coach and trailer applications – and they’ll carry the Meritor brand.

The components are made with a high-quality cast iron to control peak operating temperatures, the company said, adding that the rotors promise durability, long friction life, and resist fade.

They incorporate the same cooling vanes found on Meritor Genuine first-fit rotors used by original equipment manufacturers.

Crossover rotors from competitive applications are engineered and tested to Meritor standards, the company added.

With the new product line, warehouse distributors can consolidate multiple air disc brake parts that fit competing applications.