Meritor adds aftermarket air disc brake rotors

Meritor has unveiled all-makes aftermarket air disc brake rotors for linehaul, refuse, vocational, coach and trailer applications – and they’ll carry the Meritor brand.

The components are made with a high-quality cast iron to control peak operating temperatures, the company said, adding that the rotors promise durability, long friction life, and resist fade.

They incorporate the same cooling vanes found on Meritor Genuine first-fit rotors used by original equipment manufacturers.

Crossover rotors from competitive applications are engineered and tested to Meritor standards, the company added.

With the new product line, warehouse distributors can consolidate multiple air disc brake parts that fit competing applications.


John G Smith

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995, when he was named the editor of Truck News and led the development of trucknews.com. Since then he has been a contributing editor to industry publications across North America, served as a frequent speaker on industry topics, and been honored for his coverage of business and technical matters alike.
