Mobile Awareness unveils new HOS solution

SOLON, Ohio — Mobile Awareness has introduced the release of a new Hours of Service (HOS) solution providing transport businesses a paperless Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) compliant system.

It is fully integrated with Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) & International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) tracking and reporting. With the MobileTRAQ ELD solution a commercial fleet not only will be ELD compliant, the data becomes more useful in optimizing operations, the company claims.

MobileTRAQ ELD consists of a mobile application installed on any Android device and the web based MobileTRAQ platform. The HOS data is continuously and automatically synchronized with the records stored on the server. If the driver loses or breaks a device, the server will automatically update a replacement device.