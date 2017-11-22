Penske Truck Leasing rolls out new mobile app

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing released the Penske Driver app that provides truck drivers with easy Hours of Service (HOS) functionality to meet the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, and other productivity tools.

The new app is free to Penske commercial customers and is available for Android and iOS/Apple devices. The Penske Driver app quickly and easily connects using Bluetooth inside Penske’s rental trucks. The app is then integrally synchronized to meet ELD mandate requirements, and it remains connected to ensure the driver is always in compliance. Activating the app is easy with assistance from Penske’s rental associates. The innovative app was custom built by Penske based on extensive customer and driver research and is supported 24/7 by Penske’s in-house staff.

“As we announced in April, we have been working on a solution for our rental fleet related to hours of service. Connecting fleets means connecting drivers and providing them with the valuable tools they need to make their jobs easier,” explained Sherry Sanger, Penske’s senior vice-president of marketing. “We continue to make advancements in our connected fleet solutions platform. Providing drivers the ability to easily log hours of service and stay compliant via a user-friendly and comprehensive app was the logical next step. Drivers are the backbone for our commercial customers, and we want to help them stay connected, compliant and informed.”