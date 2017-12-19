PeopleNet debuts ELD app for Android

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — PeopleNet today announced the commercial availability of its eDriver Logs Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for Android.

PeopleNet’s eDriver Logs are self-certified to comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate.

“With more than two decades of experience providing electronic logging solutions to the industry, this debut is an extension of PeopleNet’s continued commitment to help our customers stay safe, efficient and compliant,” said Bryan Coyne, Senior vice-president/general manager, Truck for PeopleNet. “PeopleNet’s eDriver Logs provide unparalleled levels of reliability to allow fleets to stay fully compliant.”

Unlike other ELDs that only sync up displays and engine data in the cloud, eDriver Logs connects displays and data locally to ensure that drivers can always access their log information, regardless of network connectivity. Through eDriver Logs’ intuitive user interface, drivers can monitor their available hours and easily present their logs to roadside inspectors. Likewise, safety managers can access the robust reporting platform to review logs, suggest edits and get insights into Hours of Service (HOS) data across their fleet.