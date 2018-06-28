Peterbilt 579 combined with Fusion

Bendix Wingman Fusion is now a standard offering on Peterbilt’s 579.

Combining camera, radar and braking system, Fusion effectively acts like a driver’s second set of eyes. When necessary it issues alerts, reduces the throttle, and even applies the brakes.

Other alerts are sounded if drivers travel over the posted speed limit. At about 8 km/h above the limit it offers an audible warning and then a one-second engine de-throttle to get the driver’s attention.

Other alerts are triggered when drivers are traveling too close behind another vehicle or drifting across traffic lanes.