Petro-Canada Lubricants launches product selector tool

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Petro-Canada Lubricants has partnered with OATS to develop an enhanced version of its free-to-use online product selector tool.

The LUBE 360 Product Selector is part of Petro-Canada Lubricants’ service offerings for on-road and off-road operators and is designed to help find the best lubricants for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment. The updated platform provides customers with improved access to a larger database of products and offers a greater selection of equipment and lubricant recommendations.

The purpose of the tool is to provide a lubricant recommendation based on the customer’s specific equipment and application.

“In a complex marketplace, we’re committed to making it as easy as possible for fleet operators to access and understand the lubricant options available to them quickly and effectively. Having easy access to this information allows for fleet operators to make timely, informed decisions that will have a major impact on not only the efficiency of their fleet, but on the bottom line of their business,” said Tony Weatherill, global marketing director, automotive and transportation, Petro-Canada Lubricants.

The LUBE 360 Product Selector can be accessed here.