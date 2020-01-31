Reman compressors added to portfolio

Wabco Reman Solutions is introducing remanufactured air compressors that promise to deliver performance equal to original equipment units.

Each unit is disassembled, inspected, cleaned, honed, updated with new components, reassembled and tested to OE spec’s, the company says.

The work is completed at a facility in Rochester Hills, Mich. Other Wabco reman products include air dryers, automated manual transmissions, hydraulic power systems, Sheppard steering gears and Enhanced Easy-Stop trailer antilock braking systems.