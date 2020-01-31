Truck News

Reman compressors added to portfolio

Wabco Reman Solutions is introducing remanufactured air compressors that promise to deliver performance equal to original equipment units.

Each unit is disassembled, inspected, cleaned, honed, updated with new components, reassembled and tested to OE spec’s, the company says.

The work is completed at a facility in Rochester Hills, Mich. Other Wabco reman products include air dryers, automated manual transmissions, hydraulic power systems, Sheppard steering gears and Enhanced Easy-Stop trailer antilock braking systems.


John G Smith

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995, when he was named the editor of Truck News and led the development of trucknews.com. Since then he has been a contributing editor to industry publications across North America, served as a frequent speaker on industry topics, and been honored for his coverage of business and technical matters alike.
