Standard track options from Kenworth

Kenworth has unveiled new standard track options for proprietary 20,000- and 22,800-pound Paccar front axles.

The axles were introduced last year with wide track configurations, and are available in Kenworth Class 8 vocational models. The 20,000-pound rating achieved with 425-series tires.

Features of the axle include a tapered kingpin roller bearing, which simplifies the design and offers enhanced steering efficiency. The steering axles reach up to 50 degrees.

They come with a five-year, 1.2-million km warranty.

www.kenworth.com