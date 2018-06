Bendix ADB22X rear air disc brakes are now standard on Kenworth T680 on-highway tractors, adding to their existing standard position on front axles.

Brake features include a two-pin floating caliper design that distributes consistent braking forces. And disc brakes also significantly reduce the brake fade associated with drum brakes.

The brakes exceed U.S. reduced stopping distance requirements, too.

