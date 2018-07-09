T680 goes all disc

Kenworth T680s will now come equipped with Bendix ADB22X air disc brakes on all axles, rather than the steer axles alone.

At highway speeds, a tractor with disc brakes on every axle will stop about 15 feet sooner than one equipped with discs on the steer axle alone, Bendix says.

The move builds on other standard Bendix equipment including the ESP full-stability system and Wingman Advanced collision mitigation system.

The ADB22X is produced by Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake, a joint venture between Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Dana Commercial Vehicle Products.