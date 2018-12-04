Talbert trailer for heavy hauls

Talbert Manufacturing’s new 60CC/55SA-LD trailer that pairs with the optional East Coast-style E2Nitro spreader – offering a 60-ton capacity with a close-coupled configuration, or a 55-ton hauling capacity in a spread-axle configuration.

The design offers the flexibility to switch between configurations to meet different hauling regulations, the company says.

It’s a hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailer featuring a non-ground bearing hydraulic gooseneck design, 108-inch swing radius, 26-foot deck length, and 8.5-inch deck width.

The E2Nitro spreader that allows the 60-ton capacity combines hydraulic fluid and nitrogen to equalize tire pressures, ensuring a proportionate weight on each axle group. This helps to optimize the range of suspension movement, minimizing stress and smoothing out the ride. The E2Nitro also has a bearing pivot and pivot lockout for backing the trailer.

While maintaining a 60-ton rating at half the deck length, the 60CC/55SA-LD offers a six-inch ground clearance with an 18-inch loaded deck height. That height is two inches lower than competitive models, Talbert says.