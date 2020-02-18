Talbert trailer model increases versatility

Talbert Manufacturing has updated its 60CC/55SA-LD trailer showcases a new hydraulically operated system that makes it possible to operate only the third axle or a combination of third and fourth axles.

The trailer’s 18-inch loaded deck height is two inches lower than competitive models and leaves a six-inch ground clearance. It also gives operators the ability to switch between configurations, limiting the need for additional permits, the company says.

The base model of the 60CC/55SA-LD features a 108-inch swing radius, 26-foot deck length, and 8.5-foot deck width. Additional customization options include a 24-inch flip gooseneck extension that increases swing radius to 132 inches and allows greater load transfer capabilities.

With a four-axle, close-coupled configuration, the unit provides a 55-ton capacity in 10 feet and 60 tons in half the deck length. It is also rated for 55 tons in half the deck length with a 132-inch swing radius and 3+1 configuration with the E1Nitro axle extension system. That system combines hydraulic fluid and nitrogen to equalize axle pressures, distributing the weight of each axle grouping proportionately.

The trailer is is manufactured with heavy-duty T-1, 100,000-psi minimum yield steel in the name of durability and longevity. Valspar R-Cure 800 paint is standard.