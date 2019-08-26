Transflo device tracks in near real time

The new Transflo Trailer Tracking device will integrate into the Transflo Mobile+ platform, tracking trailers, containers and other assets by GPS – offering insights into utilization, dwell time, and motion.

The compact TT600-series telematics device produced by Flex has a solar cell, and the back-up battery lasts up to four months without a solar charge.

It’s all built on a 4G Cat-M/NB-IoT LTE chipset with 2G backup for always-on two-way cellular communications. The end result produces one GPS fix per minute when a unit is moving, while an optional RS232/CAN connector allows advanced data capture from trailer sensors, including vehicle health and status, theft and tampering alerts, and remote reefer control and monitoring.

The 10.3×3.5×1.2-inch device attaches with four rivets, screws or bolts.