Trimble, Decisiv partner on TMT ServiceConnect

Trimble has partnered with Decisiv to launch TMT ServiceConnect, allowing TMT customers to connect to more than 4,500 service centers.

The new add-on module gives TMT users direct connectivity to streamline repairs and improve communication with service providers, Trimble and Decisiv announced the Technology & Maintenance Council meetings. The new module helps fleets and heavy-duty repair shops to more seamlessly: schedule repairs and maintenance; track service status; record service, parts replaced and labor; and create invoices for services performed.

TMT ServiceConnect allows fleet managers to see the status of all equipment being worked on across service locations, and to communicate directly with service providers. The new service will be available in the second quarter as an add-on to TMT Fleet Maintenance software.

“This is going to allow us to bridge the gap between fleets and how they track their maintenance, and the service center,” said Renaldo Adler, industry principal, asset maintenance, Trimble. He said customers using the new service will improve uptime, and access more accurate and timely information. Data will be sent electronically reducing time spent on the phone and processing paperwork.

Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv, said the partnership is an industry-first.

“We basically, today, are closing the circle,” he said. “In our world, we have OEMs, dealers and assets. We have facilitated all the communication and sharing of information around those three. Today, we’re bringing the last piece in place, we’re bringing in the customers.”