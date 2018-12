Utility Trailer Manufacturing has made its 20K Duct Floor System standard for the 3000R base model refrigerated trailer.

The floor helps to control weight because it doesn’t require other structural enhancement, the company notes.

It features a 20,000-lb. capacity for fork trucks with 12-inch wide front tires. The aluminum duct floor planks also have 30% more upper wear thickness than Utility’s prior 16K standard floor.