Utility unveils aerodynamic trailer tail

Utility Trailer Manufacturing’s new Utility Aerodynamic Tail (UAT) represents the company’s latest step to reduce aerodynamic drag.

The unit weighs a mere 25 lb. and is compatible with dry vans and refrigerated trailers with rear swing doors. It’s made with two full-height side fairings and a full-width roof fairing, all produced in a UV-protected thermoplastic composite.

The Utility Aerodynamic Tail automatically deploys when the doors are closed, and folds back when the doors are open. Drivers don’t need to do anything. The roof fairing also doesn’t interfere with lock rods or rear light areas, and meets all Department of Transportation photometric requirements, Utility adds.

And the company says it’s the only trailer manufacturer that makes all of its own aerodynamic devices that comply to California Air Resources Board (CARB) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements.

Side skirts and low rolling resistance tires are also standard and factory-installed on Utility dry vans and reefers.