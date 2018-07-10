Webb drum running cooler

Webb’s latest brake drum has incorporated the company’s Cool Running Technology that maximizes airflow into the wheel end, better managing heat in the process.

Officially known as the 56864B brake drum, it runs 10% cooler and lasts 10% longer in standard-duty 23K drive and trailer applications, the company says.

The change becomes particularly important in an era of aerodynamic devices, such as side skirts, that can reduce crosswinds and the straight-line airflow below the trailer, leading to higher brake temperatures. And that can reduce brake performance while also accelerating drum and lining wear.