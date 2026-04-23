Brampton trucker charged after getting stuck in residential yard

A 45-year-old Brampton, Ont., truck driver is facing multiple charges after a tractor-trailer was found stuck in the front yard of a residence in Peterborough.

Police say officers were called to the area of North Monaghan Parkway and Whittington Drive at about 12:25 p.m. on April 16 following reports of the incident.

After the vehicle was removed from the property, members of the Traffic Services Unit conducted a commercial vehicle inspection and identified several defects related to the braking system.

The driver was charged under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act with:

Careless driving

Disobey sign

Improper braking system – commercial motor vehicle

Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit – commercial motor vehicle

Driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect

Failing to record a defect in a daily inspection report

Operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle

Police said the vehicle’s plates were seized following the inspection.