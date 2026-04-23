Brampton trucker charged after getting stuck in residential yard
A 45-year-old Brampton, Ont., truck driver is facing multiple charges after a tractor-trailer was found stuck in the front yard of a residence in Peterborough.
Police say officers were called to the area of North Monaghan Parkway and Whittington Drive at about 12:25 p.m. on April 16 following reports of the incident.
After the vehicle was removed from the property, members of the Traffic Services Unit conducted a commercial vehicle inspection and identified several defects related to the braking system.
The driver was charged under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act with:
- Careless driving
- Disobey sign
- Improper braking system – commercial motor vehicle
- Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit – commercial motor vehicle
- Driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect
- Failing to record a defect in a daily inspection report
- Operating an unsafe commercial motor vehicle
Police said the vehicle’s plates were seized following the inspection.
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What would you expect when these drivers from Brampton are being taught in 32 languages. Just look up Serco, the people who run the Ontario driver training. MTO stopped driver training in 2003 and gave that to Serco, a company from the UK. They allow new drivers to obtain their drivers licence in 32 languages of their choice. This training allow the knowledge tesat5 to be done in the lang8uage they wish and are also allowed an interpreter. When they go mto a driving school they are allowed to be taught in their homeland language. We now have many drivers who do not speak English nor can they read English. This message needs to get to the public and have this nonsense changed. The Minister of Transportation Ontario has no idea what he is doing.