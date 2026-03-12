Joint enforcement removes 15 unsafe trucks from B.C. highway

A joint enforcement effort by the B.C. Highway Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) removed 15 unsafe commercial trucks from the road during two targeted inspections in the Okanagan.

The operations took place Feb. 26 near Osoyoos and March 7 north of Summerland along Highway 97. Officers conducted nearly 100 commercial vehicle checks during the two enforcement blitzes.

A recent CMV enforcement blitz in Summerland, B.C. (Photo: CVSE)

During the first operation, officers inspected 36 light and heavy commercial vehicles, issuing 10 violation tickets, ordering 16 inspections or repairs, and removing four trucks from service.

The second enforcement effort resulted in nearly 60 vehicle checks, 37 violation tickets, 41 inspection or repair orders, and 11 trucks taken off the road.

“Good operators are getting undercut by unsafe drivers who do not spend money on repairs and maintenance,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of B.C. Highway Patrol. He added that joint enforcement operations help create “a level playing field” for compliant carriers while improving safety on provincial highways.

Authorities noted that trucks selected for inspection during joint operations are typically pulled over because officers have already observed potential safety or mechanical issues, meaning the results are not representative of the industry as a whole.

BC Highway Patrol said it will continue partnering with CVSE throughout 2026 to target unsafe commercial vehicles and improve highway safety across the province.