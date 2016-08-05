Canadian ELD mandate could be in place by spring 2017

TORONTO, Ont. – Transport Canada announced Aug. 3 that it would be proposing to amend the hours of service (HOS) regulations to mandate the use of electronic logging devices (ELDs) by federally-regulated motor carriers and commercial vehicle drivers.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said Transport Canada would launch a consultation process which should occur in early 2017 and be followed by the 60-day comment period and a final rule, including a compliance date that the department said would be one or two years prior to the mandate’s completion, which could be published as soon as spring of 2017.

“The momentum is clearly building towards a mandate,” said the president and CEO of the Alliance, David Bradley. “CTA will actively participate in the consultations.”

The CTA said the government would like to have the Canadian ELD law fall in line with the one established in the US by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which proposes a December 2017 compliance date for ELDs meeting the new US technical specifications and December 2019 for existing automatic onboard recording devices.

A release by the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administration of a draft ELD technical standard and the release of Transport Canada’s cost-benefit analysis, which the CTA said is likely to show a strong net benefit for an ELD mandate by roughly a two-to-one ratio, will both be taken into account during a consultation process.

The CTA said an ELD mandate would come as welcome news, as it has been advocating for the regulation for over a decade. The alliance also said Transport Canada minister Marc Garneau assured the CTA that he supported an ELD mandate.

“Now we’re seeing his leadership put into action,” said Bradley, who called upon all the provincial governments “to get onboard and start preparing for the introduction of a mirror mandate at the intra-provincial level.”