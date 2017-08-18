EPA to revisit aspects of GHG Phase 2 regs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. EPA has announced it will revisit provisions to Phase 2 of greenhouse gas rules for heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and engines.

It says it is responding to concerns raised stakeholders in the trailer and glider industries.

“In light of the significant issues raised, the agency has decided to revisit the Phase 2 trailer and glider provisions,” said EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. “We intend to initiate a rulemaking process that incorporates the latest technical data and is wholly consistent with our authority under the Clean Air Act.”