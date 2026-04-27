FMCSA tightens ID checks for Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse users

FMCSA is strengthening identity verification requirements for certain users of its Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, a move it says will reduce fraud and improve the accuracy of records in the database.

The clearinghouse allows employers, law enforcement and state agencies to identify commercial drivers who are prohibited from driving because of drug and alcohol violations.

Medical review officers, substance abuse professionals, third-party administrators and employers will be required to complete additional identity verification steps. FMCSA said future phases will extend the requirements to most other users, although CDL holders are already verified through state systems.

“Safety is non-negotiable at FMCSA, and that means ensuring the systems we rely on are secure, accurate, and trustworthy,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs. “By strengthening identity verification, we are closing gaps that could be exploited by bad actors, protecting the integrity of the data, and reinforcing confidence across the entire commercial driver safety industry.”

The new verification process will be completed through IDEMIA, a secure identity verification provider used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at airports across the country.

FMCSA said the clearinghouse includes more than 6 million users.