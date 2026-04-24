Kingston safety blitz sidelines 13 commercial vehicles

A commercial vehicle enforcement blitz in Kingston, Ont., took 13 trucks off the road and resulted in 20 charges, police said.

The April 22 initiative, conducted by Kingston Police in partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, saw inspectors examine 33 commercial motor vehicles operating within the city.

(Photo: Kingston Police)

Officers focused on mechanical fitness, load security, driver compliance, and equipment standards such as lighting and seatbelts. Vehicles found to have safety-related defects were placed out of service.

“These are very large vehicles that share our roadways with us,” said Const. Cameron Mack of Kingston Police’s traffic safety unit, in a press release. “It’s very important we have our commercial motor vehicle inspectors here to check the vehicles thoroughly, and make sure if there are any safety issues, they are pulled off the road.”

Police said the inspections are part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and reduce the risk of collisions linked to mechanical issues or poor maintenance.