OOIDA calls for change to U.S. hours of service

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is petitioning the United States Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to amend the existing federal Hours of Service (HoS) regulations south of the border.

Acting President and CEO Tom Spencer said it was time to address the lack of available options for truck drivers whose schedules are at the mercy of shippers, receivers, weather, traffic congestions and other obstacles.

“We are in a situation where we have never had more regulations and greater enforcement and compliance with those regulations. Yet, crash numbers are going in the wrong direction, it’s time for a new approach,” he said.

The OOIDA is calling the FMCSA to change HoS regulations to allow a rest break once every 14-hour work duty period of up to three consecutive hours as long as the driver is off-duty. While the three-hour break period would stop the clock on the 14-hour work day, drivers would still need to log ten consecutive hours off duty before the start of their next new work shift.

The association is asking for the new format to replace the existing 30-minute break requirement.

“There are many operational situations where the 30-minute rest break requires drivers to stop when they simply do not need to,” said Spencer. “It’s either impractical or unsafe.”

The Association says current regulations are overly complex, provide no flexibility, and do not reflect the physical capabilities or limitations of individual drivers.

“They force drivers to be on the road when they are tired or fatigued, during busy travel times and adverse weather and road conditions, or when they simply aren’t feeling well,” said Spencer.

He says the change to the regulations would not only be better for commercial drivers, but would help make the traveling public safer as well.