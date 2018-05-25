OOIDA lauds bill aiming to exempt small fleets from ELDs

GRAIN VALLEY, MO – Another bill calling for exemptions to the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate in the United States has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is lauding the two congressman who are seeking exceptions for small businesses to the regulations introduced last December south of the border.

If passed, The Small Carrier Electronic Logging Device Exemption Act of 2018 would allow carriers with less than 10 trucks to use paper logs instead of ELDs to track their Hours of Service.

“While the mandate is already in effect, it’s never too late to do the right thing,” said Collin Long, OOIDA director of government affairs.

The bill is currently sitting in committee with no date set for a vote, however if it is eventually passed it would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to implement the exemption within 90 days after becoming law.

“We realize it has a long way to go, but we’re encouraged that so many in Congress are still concerned about the negative impact the ELD mandate continues to have on our nation’s small-business truckers,” said Long.

Another bill was introduced in July 2017 attempting to extend the implementation of the ELD mandate for two years, until 2020. It too was referred to committee and has not shown any movement since.