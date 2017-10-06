OOIDA supports Trump’s call for fewer regs

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) says it supports the Donald Trump administration’s push to reduce regulations.

“We agree with the White House’s statement that burdensome regulations have an immense impact on small businesses,” said Todd Spencer, executive vice-president of OOIDA. “In particular, the trucking industry, which is primarily made up of small businesses, is potentially harmed the most.”

It was responding from a recent announcement from the administration that said it is crucial to separate the intention of regulations from their actual impact on the economy, and that excessive regulations have unnecessary costs with few benefits.

OOIDA contends the upcoming electronic logging device (ELD) mandate is a prime example of an unnecessary regulation.

“The ELD mandate is estimated to cost impacted stakeholders more than US$2 billion, making it one of the most expensive federal transportation rulemakings over the last decade,” said Spencer. “This is a massive, unfunded mandate that provides no safety, economic, or productivity benefits for most ensnared by the mandate. That is just one example of a costly policy that truckers contend with that has no bearing on safety.”