OPP lays 403 charges against commercial drivers
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid more than 3,000 charges last week as officers joined North American road safety partners for Operation Safe Driver.
The annual, week-long enforcement and education campaign focused on commercial and non-commercial vehicle drivers who failed to share the road safely and engaged in risky driving behaviours.
A total of 2,927charges were laid against non-commercial drivers, with the balance of the traffic-related offences – 403 – committed by commercial drivers.
Among commercial drivers, speeding accounted for 101 charges. Ninety-five offences were related to document non-compliance, with 50 seat belt, 39 speed limiter, 38 defective equipment and 13 distracted driving offences receiving OPP attention. A total of 28 commercial vehicles were taken out of service for various violations.
Operation Safe Driver (July 11-17) was led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance with enforcement and education initiatives conducted throughout North America.
