Rand McNally’s DriverConnect back in service

TORONTO, Ont. – Rand McNally says its DriverConnect ELD platform, which suffered a cyberattack taking it offline last week, has been restored.

It was returned to service in the earl hours of Nov. 30, and is now functional for drivers.

“As a result, drivers using the ELD systems are compliant, able to view, edit, and certify logs as well as provide them in the event of a roadside inspection,” the company said in an update today.

The back-end DriverConnect portal should be back to normal soon, as should corporate and fleet websites, the company announced. The GPS functionality of the devices was never impacted.

“We have taken significant steps forward toward restoration and continue to investigate for more insight into the incident and how to prevent future disruption,” the company said.