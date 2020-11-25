Cyber attack takes Rand McNally ELDs offline

TORONTO, Ont. – Rand McNally’s DriverConnect ELD platform is not working, following a cyber attack affecting the company’s hosted and network systems.

It is instructing affected fleets and drivers to use paper-based logbooks until the systems can be restored.

DriverConnect ELD platforms have been affected.

A timeline to restore services is not yet available.

The news emerged in a notice distributed to media.

“We assure you that we are focusing our resources on restoring the functionality of our network to resume delivery of our full range of services,” marketing vice-president Kendra Ensor says.

The navigation functions of company GPS devices are not affected.

The supplier has engaged consultants to guide the response and recovery process, and is evaluating the risks of “non-obvious and unforeseen implications to future business continuity while we work to restore our systems,” Ensor notes.