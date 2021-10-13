Trimble’s ELD added to list of Transport Canada-approved devices

Trimble is the latest to gain third-party certification to meet Canada’s electronic logging device (ELD) mandate.

Its eDriver Logs ELD software is approved for use when paired with Trimble’s PeopleNet Mobile Gateway hardware.

“We are dedicated to providing carriers throughout North America with an ELD that not only complies with both the Canadian and U.S. mandates but enhances all aspects of their operations,” said Elwyn McLachlan, sector vice-president, mobility, Trimble Transportation. “Fleets are empowered by eDriver Logs’ extensive hours -of-service data to make informed decisions that improve safety and compliance while also maximizing driver productivity and asset utilization.”

(Photo: Trimble)

“We have worked diligently with the certification body to ensure our eDriver Logs ELD meets all of the technical requirements of the Canadian mandate,” McLachlan added. “By achieving certification, fleets can be confident in selecting our platform to maintain regulatory compliance for their business and their drivers.”

The complete list of approved devices can be found here.