Truck restrictions take effect in Caledon, Ont.

Commercial truck restrictions have been introduced in parts of Caledon, Ont., to accommodate bridge construction, improve road safety and reduce truck traffic through residential areas.

According to the Region of Peel, the restrictions affect Caledon East and the village of Alton.

In Caledon East, a full commercial truck restriction is in effect until Dec. 31, 2027, to support reconstruction of the Centreville Creek Bridge and installation of storm sewers along Airport Road.

(Photo: Region of Peel)

The project also requires a full closure of Airport Road between King Street and Charleston Sideroad until Sept. 7, 2026.

Commercial trucks are prohibited at all times on Airport Road between King Street and Charleston Sideroad and on Old Church Road between Highway 50 and Airport Road. Local deliveries are exempt from the restriction.

The Region of Peel said lane reductions, temporary traffic signals and active construction zones make the corridor unsuitable for heavy truck traffic and leave no practical detour for large commercial vehicles.

Alton pilot project

In Alton, a one-year pilot project will restrict truck traffic on Porterfield Road, Queen Street East and Main Street (Regional Road 136) between Charleston Sideroad (Regional Road 24) and Dufferin County Road 109 until June 30, 2027.

Commercial trucks, including those making local deliveries, are prohibited Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m., as well as at all times on weekends and holidays.

Trucks may continue using the route on weekdays outside the restricted hours.

The Region of Peel said the pilot responds to residents’ concerns about truck traffic, noise and safety and overall character of the area, noting that most trucks travelling through Alton are not serving local destinations.

It said pilot is intended to reduce the impact of truck traffic during the busiest and most sensitive times of day, while still allowing trucks to use these roads outside of restricted hours. This approach balances community well-being with the needs of truck drivers and businesses.