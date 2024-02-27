When is a decertified ELD not a decertified ELD?

A new list has recently appeared on Transport Canada’s webpage hosting the official list of electronic logging devices (ELDs). It’s a list of “No Longer Certified” ELDs. Carriers shopping for new ELDs might be shocked to find their current device has been decertified.

Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, was taken by surprise when he first noticed the new list last week. He scans it periodically to see if any new devices have been added to the list. He noticed the decertified list, and sent an alert to his members and friends, advising them to check to see if they were affected.

Carriers scanning Transport Canada list of certified ELDs might be shocked to find their current device has been decertified. (Photo: Jim Park)

“I was surprised to see that list,” Millian told TruckNews.com. “It wasn’t there when I checked earlier this year. I hadn’t heard anything about the list or what it meant.”

There are eight devices presently on the ‘no longer certified’ list (see below). Motor carriers operating in Canada are required to use only devices listed on the department’s list of certified ELDs, so carriers finding their device on the ‘no longer certified’ list would be understandably concerned.

However, the delisting of certain devices is more of an administrative problem rather than a technical problem, sources say, prompted by the withdrawal of CSA Group from the certification business last year.

CSA Group’s withdrawal leaves a gap

As of last year, Canada had three certifying bodies working on ELD certifications: FPInnovations, COMDriver Tech, and CSA Group. Their work includes the initial product certification as well as ongoing “surveillance” of a sample of in-service devices to ensure continued compliance with the requirements following software updates, etc.

CSA Group confirmed it has voluntarily withdrawn from the certification process and is no longer engaged in that business.

“I can confirm that CSA has discontinued this program. All our customers have been notified and we have provided guidance on how they may wish to consider proceeding with their ELD products,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

In CSA Group’s absence, previously certified devices had to be transferred to one of the remaining two certification bodies. They had to review the previous certifications to ensure the devices were compliant before taking them on and issuing new certifications.

“If various technical requirements were satisfied, the new certification body issued a new certification for each device involved, and the previous certification was revoked,” a source close to the situation explained to TruckNews.com. “The transition from one certifying body to another results in the cancellation of the original certification. That is replaced, following a successful reevaluation, with a new certification.”

That can be seen on the Transport Canada website. For example, in the case of one device on the decertified list, Fleet Complete’s Big Road ELD, the device appears on the decertified list, and also on the certified list. On the certified list, the certification number has changed from 3A28 (CSA Group) to 1F41 (FPInnovations) – designations associated with the new certification body. In some cases, the software version number has been updated as well.

Why the confusion?

While this delisting and relisting process seems purely administrative, it would raise a few eyebrows among ELD users who found their device on a ‘no longer certified’ list when it first appeared earlier this year.

Our source says appropriate notice was provided to clients by CSA Group prior to its withdrawal and processes were implemented to ensure a smooth transition for vendors from CSA to another certification body. However, no notice or explanation came from Transport Canada to ELD users to forestall any possible concerns.

“We had conversations with Transport Canada on how to manage the issue of devices in transition appearing on the decertified list, but they decided not to address it,” he says. “In fact, you’ll see the devices in question also appear on the certified list, albeit with a new certification number. Still, I can see where it might cause some confusion among fleets seeing their device on the decertified list.”

TruckNews.com reached out to Transport Canada for clarification. The department did not respond to our inquiry.

Our source says the decertified list is likely to grow in the coming weeks as more devices, previously certified by CSA Group, are transferred over to new certifiers.

He suggests carriers periodically review the list to ensure the ELDs they are using are still in good standing. Carriers operating in Canada are required to use only devices listed on the agency’s list of certified ELDs.

Fleets using the devices appearing on the decertified list should contact their ELD vendors for clarification.

Click here to view the full list of 104 certified ELDs, including the de-certified products.

Transport Canada’s ‘No Longer Certified’ list:

Fleet Complete

BigRoad ELD with DL-200 Telematics Module

Version 34.2+ for IOS

Certified: March 10, 2023, Cert. #3A28

No longer certified as of January 5, 2024

BigRoad ELD with FT1 Telematics Module

Version 34.1 for IOS

Certified: January 20, 2023, Cert. #3A26

No longer certified as of January 5, 2024

BigRoad ELD with DL-200 Telematics Module

Version 34.2+ for Android

Certified: March 10, 2023, Cert. #3A27

No longer certified as of January 5, 2024

BigRoad ELD with FT1 Telematics Module

Version 34.1 for Android

Certified: January 20, 2023, Cert. #3A25

No longer certified as of January 5, 2024

Contact Fleet Complete: eld@fleetcomplete.com

Fleet Hawks Inc.

Fleet Hawks ELD, FH1313*

Version 205 for Android

Certified: February 24, 2022, Cert. #6T08

No longer certified as of December 6, 2022

Contact Fleet Hawks: eld@fleethawks.com

Orbcomm Inc.

Orbcomm Pro400 ELD

Driver version 4.1 for Android

Certified: June 16, 2022, Cert. #3A16

No longer certified as of February 17, 2024

Orbcomm FM5000 ELD

Driver version 4.1 for Android

Certified: June 16, 2022, Cert. #3A17

No longer certified as of February 17, 2024

Contact Orbcomm: sales@orbcomm.com

Omnitracs, LLC

VisTracks ELD with Geometris WhereQube Series 87*

Version 2.0.0.16. for Android

Certified: April 5, 2022, Cert. #1F24

No longer certified as of November 28, 2023

Contact Omnitracs: DL-OT-eld@solera.com

*These devices have not reappeared on the certified list as of Feb. 23, 2024.