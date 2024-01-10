Brampton trucker arrested in $6.5M drug bust at border
A truck driver from Brampton, Ont., was arrested after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers found hundreds of kilograms of suspected cocaine worth approximately $6.5 million in his truck.
On Sept. 26, 2023, a commercial truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the Lake, Ont.
The vehicle and driver were referred for secondary examination, and CBSA officers discovered 202 brick-shaped objects. The objects tested positive for suspected cocaine with a total weight of 233 kg.
The driver was arrested by the CBSA and transferred to the custody of the RCMP Border Integrity Unit, along with the suspected narcotics.
A thorough investigation followed and on Dec. 19, 2023 the RCMP charged 35-year-old trucker with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He has been released with strict conditions. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 2, at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines, Ont.
