Ontario driver admits to hauling cocaine in watermelon pallets

A Canadian commercial truck driver has admitted to hauling cocaine in watermelon pallets in the U.S. in July 2021.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found approximately 30 kg of cocaine in watermelon pallets as the driver was attempting to enter Canada at the Montana border, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release.

Kareshmaa Kaur Jagroop, 42, of Ontario, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1-million fine and at least three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that in July 2021, a commercial truck was northbound on Interstate 15 near the Sweetgrass Port of Entry in Toole County.

As it approached the border in the outbound lane, CBP officers signaled the truck to stop, but the driver ignored the signal and continued past the outbound booth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Officers chased down the truck, which eventually stopped, and had the driver, Jagroop, reverse the truck back to the outbound booth for inspection. As part of the inspection, Jagroop drove through a screening machine, which showed potential anomalies in the trailer.

Officers conducted a manual search and unloaded the contents with a forklift. Officers removed two pallets of watermelons and saw a plastic bag that contained approximately 30 kg of cocaine.

During an interview, Jagroop told officers she entered the U.S. about one week prior to the stop and delivered produce to supermarkets in Oregon and California. She eventually admitted that she was hauling cocaine for a group in Canada.

The court set sentencing for May 23. Jagroop was released on conditions to a treatment center in Montana pending further proceedings.