CBP seizes 1,600 lb. of marijuana from truck at Peace Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing in Buffalo, N.Y., seized more than 1,600 lb. of suspected marijuana hidden in a commercial shipment manifested as chocolate.

The seizure occurred Tuesday when officers inspected a truck carrying what paperwork described as a shipment of chocolate. A non-intrusive examination revealed irregularities, prompting officers to direct the tractor-trailer to a secondary inspection area for a physical search.

Inside, officers discovered vacuum-sealed packages concealed within dozens of cardboard boxes.

An inventory of the shipment uncovered 56 boxes containing more than 1,600 lb. of suspected marijuana. The drugs field-tested positive, according to CBP, with an estimated street value of about US$4 million.

“This significant seizure demonstrates the dedication and vigilance of our officers at the Port of Buffalo,” said Sharon Swiatek, acting port director for the Area Port of Buffalo. “By leveraging advanced technology and thorough inspection protocols, our team prevented over 1,600 pounds of illicit drugs from entering the United States.”

The Peace Bridge, connecting Buffalo with Fort Erie, Ont., is one of the busiest commercial border crossings between Canada and the United States. Thousands of trucks pass through the crossing daily carrying freight between the two countries.

CBP said officers relied on advanced screening technologies, including non-intrusive inspection systems and X-ray imaging, to identify the suspicious load. The agency noted that traffickers increasingly use false manifests and sophisticated concealment methods in attempts to move narcotics across the border.

The seizure is the latest major drug bust involving commercial transportation at the Canada-U.S. border. CBP did not release details about the carrier involved, the shipment’s origin or destination, or whether any charges have been laid.