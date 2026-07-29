CBSA officers seize 380 kg of suspected drugs from truck at Alberta border

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized 380 kilograms of suspected illegal drugs concealed inside a commercial truck entering Alberta through the Coutts port of entry.

The seizure occurred July 2 after officers examined a commercial truck traveling from California to Vilna, Alta., carrying a declared load of bath tissue.

According to the CBSA, officers noticed abnormalities in the shipment during the inspection.

A further examination uncovered 300 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and 80 kilograms of suspected cocaine hidden inside 12 medium-sized moving boxes, along with an additional smaller box and a duffle bag.

CBSA officers arrested the driver and transferred both the individual and the suspected narcotics to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Federal Policing Northwest Region for further investigation.