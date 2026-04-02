CBSA seizes nearly 87 kg of cocaine from truck at Alberta border crossing
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized 86.9 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta.
The seizure took place Feb. 15 when CBSA officers examined a truck carrying a load declared as produce destined for Calgary, Alta.
During the search of the truck’s cab, officers found 70 bricks of suspected cocaine hidden inside three suitcases. CBSA officers arrested the driver and transferred the individual and the suspected drugs to the custody of the RCMP.
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It’s customary to name the driver and carrier.
Yet another?
Seize the equipment.
Lock up the driver(s).
And please publish the name of the driver and carrier
Shippers and potential employers deserve to be informed .
Rate cutting?
They can haul for free if it’s just a drug front!!
How can legitimate carriers hope to complete?