CBSA seizes nearly 87 kg of cocaine from truck at Alberta border crossing

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized 86.9 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta.

The seizure took place Feb. 15 when CBSA officers examined a truck carrying a load declared as produce destined for Calgary, Alta.

During the search of the truck’s cab, officers found 70 bricks of suspected cocaine hidden inside three suitcases. CBSA officers arrested the driver and transferred the individual and the suspected drugs to the custody of the RCMP.